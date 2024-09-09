Fire at Ghutiari Sharif Stn, no injuries reported

KOLKATA: A fire broke out at Ghutiari Sharif Station in the Sonarpur-Canning section of the Sealdah Division on Sunday morning, causing panic



among passengers.

Due to the incident, train services were disrupted on both the Up and Down lines between Champahati and Canning. As a result, two local trains were cancelled, one was short-terminated, and two were detained en route.

According to local residents, a fire started at a tea stall on platform number 1 of the station around 10:30 am.

The flames quickly spread to nearby stalls and a nearby political party office. Some passengers panicked and fled, while others attempted to extinguish the fire with the help of local residents. Railway police and fire brigade personnel managed to contain the blaze.

In a statement, Eastern Railway stated that the fire was promptly reported and brought under control by the fire brigade, which arrived at the scene around 11:30 am.

The railway authorities also claimed that the tea stall was unauthorised. It took nearly two hours to resume normal train services.

The Up line became operational at 12:23 pm, and the Down line was cleared at 12:15 pm.

In a separate incident, on Sunday morning, a lorry stalled at a level crossing near Sheoraphuli and Diara stations, disrupting train movement in both directions.

This affected 12 local trains. The lorry was removed by 7:28 am, and services resumed. An FIR has been filed against the stalled lorry owner.