Fire at Diamond City, home to Tollywood stars; no one hurt

Kolkata: Tension gripped the Diamond City housing complex located in Haridevpur near Tollygunge after a fire broke out at one of its towers on Sunday morning.



Several Tollywood actors like Yash, Nusrat, Sayantika Banerjee, and National Award-winning director Subhrajit Mitra lives in the same tower where the fire had broken out.

However, no one was hurt in the incident. Five fire tenders were pressed into action within a while. After more than two hours of relentless efforts by the fire fighters, the flames were extinguished around 12:30 pm.

According to sources, at around 10:20 am, a fire had broken out at a flat on the fourth floor of Tower II. As soon as the fire was spotted, the residents of the building were alerted.

The Tollywood actor couple, Yash and Nusrat, who live in a flat on the fifth floor, rushed out of the building through the staircase with their two children. Banerjee, who is the MLA of Baranagar, was not there as she was visiting a camp in her constituency at the time of the incident.

Mitra, known for Avijatrik and Devi Chowdhurani, said the fire reportedly broke out after a family in the complex left a diya burning inside their apartment while stepping out to observe Shiv Ratri on Sunday.

“Since all the towers are interlinked, the lift services and electricity across the buildings had to be shut down. Residents stepped out as a precaution.

Five fire engines were deployed, and the situation was eventually brought under control. It was a massive fire and could easily have spiralled out of control,” said the director, who resides in the complex with her mother,” he said.