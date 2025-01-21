Fire at Changrabandha factory causes losses worth lakhs

Cooch Behar: A fire broke out at a factory located in the Changrabandha import-export area of Mekhliganj subdivision in Cooch Behar district, causing losses estimated to be in lakhs. The incident occurred on Tuesday morning, creating panic among workers and locals.

Upon receiving the information, the local Fire department and police promptly arrived at the scene. Firefighters worked tirelessly for about two hours to bring the blaze under control.

Speaking about the incident, factory manager Raju Pal said: “The fire started suddenly in the factory’s godown. We immediately informed the fire brigade and the police.

They arrived quickly and managed to control the fire. However, the cause of the fire is still unknown and we have suffered significant financial losses.”

Fire department officials also confirmed that the cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Investigations are underway to ascertain the reason behind the incident.