Fire at Calcutta Medical College, none injured

Kolkata: Tension spread at the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) after a fire broke out on the first floor of the MCH building on Sunday evening but no one was reported injured. It was learnt that some staff members and patients spotted the smoke billowing out of the bathroom. The security personnel of the hospital rushed to the spot to douse the flames. They brought the situation under control.

Panic-stricken patients and nursing staff members who were in the building rushed downstairs. Sources said around 9 pm, smoke was seen billowing out of a room on the first floor. Flames were also seen. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Police and Fire brigade officers went to the MCH building of the CMCH and took stock of the situation. They brought the situation under control.

In April this year, a fire took place in the MCH building. MCH building is one of the oldest buildings that had obtained a status of heritage.