Fire at bldg with 180 offices, none hurt; Mayor visits spot

Kolkata: A major fire broke out in a commercial high-rise in Beck Bagan, near Minto Park on AJC Bose Road on Saturday afternoon, sending thick plumes of smoke into the sky and causing panic among office staff and passers-by. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. The blaze was reported around 2:40 pm from Room 515 on the fifth floor of the G+9 Krishna Building at 224, AJC Bose Road in the Beck Bagan area. The room housed a logistics firm. The building, which has nearly 180 offices, about 100 of them operational, was largely vacant due to the weekend. Seven fire tenders were deployed to battle the flames. Firefighters used hoses from adjoining buildings and even the AJC Bose flyover. After nearly two hours of effort, the blaze was brought under control by 4:15 pm.

Eyewitnesses said the fire appeared to originate from an outdoor air-conditioning unit, followed by thick smoke engulfing the upper floors. Prima facie, fire officials suspect a short circuit in the AC unit may have caused the fire, though the exact cause is yet to be confirmed. A forensic team is expected to inspect the site on Sunday. Fire alarms were triggered promptly, and most occupants evacuated using staircases. Two staffers present in the affected office also escaped unhurt. Emergency personnel ensured the complete evacuation of the premises. Mayor Firhad Hakim visited the site to assess the situation. Meanwhile, traffic on the busy AJC Bose Road came to a halt during firefighting operations. Traffic police managed diversions, and normal flow resumed only after the fire was contained. “This is a commercial building with many offices. Thankfully, being a Saturday, it was relatively empty, helping avoid a tragedy,” said a fire official. While the fire alarm system did function, the building’s overall fire safety preparedness will now come under review.

