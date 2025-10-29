Fire at bank in Dhakuria

Kolkata: Panic gripped the Dhakuria area after a fire broke out at a nationalised bank branch on Wednesday morning.

Six fire tenders brought the blaze under control after nearly three hours of effort.

The cause of the fire and the extent of damage are yet to be determined.

According to sources, smoke was first noticed around 6 am from the first-floor branch, which was closed at the time. Within minutes, flames were visible, prompting locals to alert the police and fire brigade. Firefighters reached the spot soon after and managed to douse the flames by around 9 am.

Bank officials later assured customers that account-related documents and locker contents remained safe. However, furniture, computers and other office equipment were destroyed in the blaze.

While the exact cause is still under investigation, officials suspect the fire may have been triggered by a short circuit.