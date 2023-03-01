Fire at 16th floor of housing complex, no one injured

Tension spread at Shyamnagar area near Nagerbazar after a fire broke out on the 16th floor of a housing complex on Wednesday afternoon. Five fire tenders controlled the flames after almost an hour.

State Fire minister Sujit Bose went to the spot and monitored the situation.

According to sources, at around 3:30 pm on Wednesday, fire broke out inside a flat on the 16th floor during a repairing work. Initially, two fire tenders were pressed into action.

A few residents of other flats reportedly got trapped due to smoke. They were rescued by the firefighters within a short span of time.

Later, three more fire tenders were sent to the location. At around 4:30 pm, the fire was brought under control. However, cooling process was carried out for a few more hours. No one was hurt in the incident.