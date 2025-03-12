FIR lodged in connection with ‘Azad Kashmir’ graffiti on JU campus

Kolkata: An FIR has been lodged in connection with the ‘Azad Kashmir’ graffiti spotted on the Jadavpur University (JU) campus, police said on Wednesday.

The FIR was registered against unknown persons for their alleged involvement in putting up the graffiti, a senior officer said.

“The suo motu case has been filed at Jadavpur Police Station under sections 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) and 152 (acts endangering sovereignty, unity and integrity) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS),” he said.

Graffiti in black proclaiming ‘Azad Kashmir’ and ‘Free Palestine’ were seen on a wall near gate number three of the university on Monday, but it was not known who or which organisation was behind it.

“These graffiti and posters are carrying messages which can hurt the sentiments of unity of the nation. Necessary action will be taken against those behind these,” the officer said. As a part of the probe, the police have prepared a list of students of the varsity, who could be questioned, he added.

Protests have been held for the past few days at Jadavpur University where two students were injured after the car of state Education minister Bratya Basu and another accompanying vehicle allegedly grazed past them during a Left protest on the campus on March 1.

An FIR has been lodged against Basu and professor and TMC leader Om Prakash Mishra in connection

with the violence.