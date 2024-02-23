FIR lodged against ‘unknown BJP leaders for Khalistani jibe against IPS officer'

Amid a political slugfest between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the BJP, and widespread protests across Bengal by the Sikh community, Kolkata Police have lodged an FIR against ‘unknown BJP leaders’ for the alleged “Khalistani” remark made by BJP leader against IPS officer Jaspreet Singh in Sandeshkhali while he was implementing law and order.

It was learnt that the FIR has been lodged in Bhowanipore Police Station under the non-bailable section based on the complaint received by the police.

The incident, which snowballed into a new confrontation between the BJP and TMC, took place on Monday when a police contingent stopped BJP leaders and workers from visiting Sandeshkhali in North 24-Parganas, where Section 144 was imposed in a few areas.

Additional Director General (ADG), South Bengal, Supratim Sarkar during a press conference on Tuesday had said that necessary action was being taken against the Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari for his “Khalistani” jibe at a senior police officer.

Meanwhile, protesting members from the Sikh community wrote a letter to CM Mamata Banerjee. The delegation has sought an urgent appointment with Banerjee. In the letter they have mentioned that their peaceful agitation outside the BJP office will continue until the perpetrators are brought to justice.

The letter further reads: “Comments by BJP LoP has led to deep sense of anguish & hurt” to the Sikh community.”

Earlier, accusing the BJP of engaging in ‘divisive politics’ and ‘overstepping’ Constitutional boundaries,

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee strongly condemned the incident of calling a Sikh IPS officer “Khalistani” by Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari in Dhamakhali.

Banerjee in a post on X said: “Today, the BJP’s divisive politics has shamelessly overstepped constitutional boundaries. As per @BJP4India every person wearing a TURBAN is a KHALISTANI.”

She added: “I VEHEMENTLY CONDEMN this audacious attempt to undermine the reputation of our SIKH BROTHERS & SISTERS, revered for their SACRIFICES and UNWAVERING DETERMINATION to our nation.

We stand firm in protecting Bengal’s social harmony and will take stern lawful measures to prevent any attempts to disrupt it.”

Reportedly, the unknown BJP leaders have been booked under section 295A (295A is one of the key provisions in the IPC chapter to penalise religious offences). Section 295A has been invoked on a wide range of issues from penalising political satire and seeking bans on books and 505 (2) (intent to create feeling of enmity/34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

“Yes, a case has been initiated and we are proving,” said a senior police official.

Upset over the “Khalistani” remark, IPS officer Jaspreet Singh had earlier hit back at a group of BJP leaders and workers.

The BJP, however, denied the charge and accused the police officer of not performing his duty as per the Constitution.