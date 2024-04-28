FIR lodged against BJP MP’s son

Kolkata: An FIR has been lodged against the son of BJP MP and Bankura candidate Subhas Sarkar, Dr Somraj Sarkar, for allegedly performing medical procedures leading to the death of a 26-year-old woman.



According to the FIR, Somraj allegedly performed the medical procedure despite lacking the necessary credentials or licence for the same. The deceased’s husband Tanmoy Dey who is resident of Lalbazar Kamarpara in Bankura lodged the complaint against Somraj of Hardik Medical and Diagnostic Centre Private Limited.

A news report stated that the deceased woman was admitted to the private nursing home where she gave birth through caesarean section. Thereafter, her condition deteriorated. She was taken to Durgapur, where she died. Her relatives reportedly brought her body back on Tuesday and protested outside the nursing home claiming that the woman died due to wrong treatment.

It was alleged that Somraj and his medical team refrained from attending the enquiry session of this incident. The FIR was registered by Bankura Police. Condemning the incident, All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) on X shared: “The people of Bankura assembled in protest against BJP MP @Drsubhassarkar and his son Samraj Sarkar whose collective negligence caused the death of an innocent woman in Subhas Sarkar’s Hardik Hospital. This shows the political culture that @BJP4Bengal propagates in the state of harassing the common people and exploiting them at their lowest. We vehemently condemn this incident and express our heartfelt solidarity to the family of the deceased.”