FIR filed against Arindam Sil over ‘sexual misconduct’

KOLKATA: Three days after being suspended indefinitely by the Directors Association of Eastern India (DAEI) over sexual misconduct allegations, Tollywood filmmaker Arindam Sil lands himself in deep trouble.

An FIR has now been filed against him at the Bishnupur police station in South 24 Parganas.

A Bengali actress recently accused the ‘Eagoler Chokh’ director of sexual misconduct on the set of a film he was directing.

She claimed that Sil asked her to sit on his lap and kissed her on the cheek while explaining a shot. The complaint was initially filed with the state’s women’s commission, leading to three hearings with Sil.

He denied any wrongdoing, stating that the incident was unintentional and took place during a regular shooting session in front of others. However, he did issue a written apology. The shooting took place at a resort near the Bishnupur police station in South 24-Parganas.

But this is not the first time Sil has been accused of sexual offense. A few years back, Tollywood actress Rupanjana Mitra accused the filmmaker of sexual abuse. Sil even participated in a protest march demanding justice for the RG Kar rape-murder victim at the ‘Reclaim the Night’ rally on August 14.