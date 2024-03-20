FIR filed against Nisith Pramanik, 45 others

An FIR has been lodged at Dinhata Police Station against Union minister Nisith Pramanik and 45 other BJP leaders and supporters for unleashing violence in Dinhata in the Cooch Behar district on Tuesday night in which the Sub-Divisional Police Officer also received head injury.

The TMC had called for a 24-hour bandh at Dinhata on Wednesday, but it was lifted at around 4 pm. Governor C V Ananda Bose arrived at Dinhata late on Wednesday evening to take stock of the situation.

BJP supporters led by Union minister Nisith Pramanik and TMC supporters led by North Bengal Development minister Udayan Guha locked horns in Dinhata on Tuesday night, resulting in injuries to supporters on both sides. The incident occurred at around 9.15 pm on Tuesday when Nisith Pramanik’s convoy was passing the Choupatty area after an election campaign. Pramanik was heading home to Bhetaguri. TMC supporters had gathered in the area to celebrate Udayan Guha’s birthday.

Udayan Guha had claimed that suddenly the convoy stopped, Nisith Pramanik got down and charged at the TMC supporters with Pramanik’s security, the Central Forces, attacking the TMC supporters. Meanwhile, Pramanik claimed that stones were pelted and bombs were hurled at his convoy.

Reports are that the District Magistrate, in a report to the Election Commission, has mentioned that two persons had got down from Nisith Pramanik’s vehicle and triggered the clashes. Udayan Guha on Wednesday, in support of his claims stated: “A BJP leader who was present in the attack has posted on social media asking me how I enjoyed my birthday gift they gave me yesterday (clash) and also to think ten times before facing them. It was a planned attack. Why would they be carrying arrows and bamboo poles to

election campaigns?”

From Wednesday morning, bandh was observed across Dinhata, with shops shutting down in various areas of the city. Similar closures were also noted in villages.

The Trinamool Congress withdrew the shutdown by 4 pm, announcing the decision on social media. Udayan Guha posted on Facebook: “Considering the inconvenience to the common people and the month of Ramadan, the shutdown has been lifted from 4 pm onwards.”

The BJP staged a police station gherao programme on Wednesday. The Governor arrived at Dinhata at around 6:45 pm and spoke to local businessmen and local residents. He then left for Cooch Behar at around 7:30 pm where he will spend the night at the Circuit House.

While talking to mediapersons, the Governor stated: “There will be zero tolerance of violence this election. We will put down violence with an iron hand. Violence cannot be justified. Whatever has happened is bad.”

Meanwhile, reacting to BJP district president Sukanta Majumdar that free and fair elections cannot be held in Cooch Behar under the present police Super, AITC leader Sashi Panja stated: “Sukanta Majumdar has to remember he is a candidate and not a Zamidar. His attitude of thinking that the EC, CBI and ED are his servants will not work. He should remember MCC is in place.”