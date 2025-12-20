FIR filed against BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya

Kolkata: An FIR was registered on Friday against BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya for allegedly circulating a statement that could harm the country’s communal harmony.

According to sources, a resident of Narendrapur in South 24-Parganas, on Friday, lodged a complaint against Malaviya, mentioning that in a post on his X handle, the BJP IT cell chief mentioned the violent situation of Bangladesh.

After narrating the Bangladesh part, Malaviya allegedly compared it with Bengal and mentioned that the situation here

is dangerous.

Mentioning the link of the post, the complainant alleged that it is an insult for the state and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, along with Trinamool Congress.