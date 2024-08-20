FIR against Sandip Ghosh

Kolkata: An FIR has been registered against former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Sandip Ghosh for alleged financial and other irregularities during his tenure.

On Monday, Special Secretary of the state Health department, Debal Kumar Ghosh, lodged a written complaint at the Tala Police Station against Ghosh alleging that he was involved in several illegal acts.

According to the complaint filed by the Special Secretary, the state Health department had received several complaints against Sandip recently. After a departmental investigation, it was found that there was a criminal nexus between the former principal of R G Kar Medical College and Hospital and certain unscrupulous contractors who were given contracts and work orders of several works violating the tender norms since 2022.

It has also been mentioned in the complaint that Sandip might have been receiving bribes for his acts from those contractors.

After the complaint was lodged, an FIR was registered against Sandip on charges of cheating (420) and criminal conspiracy (120B) of the IPC along with the relevant section of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The SIT formed to probe the alleged irregularities, which is headed by the Inspector General (IG) of Swami Vivekananda State Police Academy (SVSPA) may summon Sandip for interrogation.