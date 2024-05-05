FIR against Abhijit Ganguly for several offences, including ‘attempt to murder’

Kolkata: An FIR was registered against former Justice of Calcutta High Court and BJP candidate from Tamluk in Lok Sabha elections Abhijit Ganguly for alleged vandalism, attempt to murder along with several other serious offences.



The FIR was registered on the basis of the complaint lodged by the teachers who had lost their jobs. According to sources, on Saturday, BJP held a rally before Ganguly was going to file his nomination. However, a commotion started when the procession was passing through the place where a group of dismissed school teachers were sitting on a hunger strike near the Tamluk Hospital.

As the situation got tense with slogans and counter-slogans, a section of BJP workers allegedly vandalised the dais where the teachers were sitting. The dismissed teachers were also allegedly assaulted by the saffron party workers. Later, a large contingent of police force brought the situation under control. It was alleged that several teachers were injured in the incident.

Later, a complaint was lodged at the Tamluk Police Station against several BJP workers, including Ganguly, based on which police have registered an FIR. The complainants reportedly said that there will be a larger movement across the state if the culprits are not arrested soon.