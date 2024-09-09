FIR against 3 doctors, including Birupaksha Biswas

KOLKATA: An FIR has been registered against three doctors identified as Birupaksha Biswas, Avik De and Ranjit Saha who were close to the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Sandip Ghosh at the Bowbazar Police Station



on Sunday.

According to sources, for the past couple of days, Kolkata Police received several complaints against these three doctors through e-mail. In almost every e-mail, the allegations were the same which are threatening junior doctors of the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital. The junior doctors reportedly alleged that Biswas and the other two doctors would threaten them frequently over numerous issues.

Earlier, Biswas, a senior resident doctor at the pathology department of Burdwan Medical College and De, a RMO at the Radiodiagnosis department of the same medical college were suspended by the state Health department. A section of medical students had raised allegations of intimidation against Biswas while De was allegedly spotted in a red t-shirt among those standing near the body of the RG Kar Medical College incident victim, as seen in a viral video. Millennium Post has not however verified the viral video. Incidentally, the Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) recently suspended De with immediate effect amid allegations related to the RG Kar crime scene until the ongoing investigation is concluded.