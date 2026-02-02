Finish riverine route repairs before MCC comes into effect: Irrigation dept to officials

Jalpaiguri: With the announcement of the state Assembly election schedule likely to be made soon, the state Irrigation department has issued urgent directives for the repair and maintenance of riverine routes and bridges. Funds have already been released, and officials have been instructed to complete the work before the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) comes into force.



Officials said Rs 150 crore has been earmarked statewide for pre-monsoon flood control measures, of which Rs 60.20 crore has been allocated to North Bengal. Preparations have been accelerated this year due to the impending elections. Following the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), the poll schedule may be announced. Apart from flood mitigation, the department has issued specific directives to ensure smooth voter movement. Damaged footbridges, wooden bridges, makeshift crossings and RCC bridges are to be repaired on a priority basis. Officials have been cautioned that no new works can be initiated once the MCC is enforced.

All irrigation divisions have been instructed to complete tendering procedures and keep work orders ready in advance. Pre-monsoon works include repairs to irrigation canals, drainage channels, water regulators, embankment erosion control and riverbank protection.

In South Bengal, Rs.26.30 crore has been allocated to the Chief Engineer (West), Rs.25.50 crore to the Chief Engineer (South-West) and Rs.38 crore to the Chief Engineer (South). In North Bengal, allocations include Rs.10.55 crore for the Chief Engineer (North-East), Rs.21.50 crore for the Chief Engineer (Mechanical and Electrical), Rs.15 lakh for the Teesta Barrage Project and Rs.28 crore for the Chief Engineer (North).

Chief Engineer (North) Krishnendu Bhowmik said all procedural formalities would be completed before the MCC is announced. State Irrigation minister Manas Bhuiyan said: “The state government believes in delivering work. After last year’s floods in the Dooars, the Centre did not provide a single rupee. Keeping people’s welfare in mind, officials have been instructed to complete all project-related documentation in advance so that work continues even after the election code comes into effect.”