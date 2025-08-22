Fine arts infrastructure boost: Five-day workshop in Raiganj

RAIGANJ: With the aim of strengthening the infrastructure for fine arts, the Rajya Charukala Parshad, in collaboration with the District Information & Cultural Office of North Dinajpur is set to organise a five-day residential workshop for painters and sculptors from Friday.

The workshop, to be held at the Panchayat Training Centre at Karnajora, Raiganj, will see the participation of 40 selected artists from North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur, Malda, and Murshidabad districts.

Prior to the event, an audition was conducted on Wednesday at the District Information and Cultural Office in Karnajora, where around 100 painters and sculptors showcased their talent. The selection was carried out by renowned artist Atin Basak along with delegates of the Rajya Charukala Parshad, following which 40 artists were shortlisted for the workshop. The residential camp will run from August 22 to 26, offering intensive training and mentorship.

The workshop will focus on technical aspects of painting and sculpture, creative experimentation, and exchange of ideas among participants. By the end of the programme, the participating artists will be awarded certificates by the Rajya Charukala Parshad in recognition of their successful completion. Local art enthusiasts believe the workshop will not only boost the confidence of emerging artists but also create opportunities for future collaborations, thereby strengthening the cultural fabric of North Bengal.

Speaking on the initiative, Subham Chakraborty, District Information & Cultural officer of North Dinajpur said: “The Rajya Charukala Parshad acts as a catalyst for artists in the field of fine arts, especially in painting and sculpture, by providing congenial infrastructure to pave the way for further development. In our five-day workshop, the 40 selected artists will be guided by eminent personalities and experts from the Parshad to enhance their skills. The event is expected to not only nurture budding talent but also strengthen the cultural fabric of the region”.