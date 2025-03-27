Fine: Apollo Diagnostic told to pay Rs 10K for USG report error

Kolkata: The West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) on Wednesday directed Apollo Diagnostic at Thakurpukur to pay a compensation of Rs 10,000 to the family members of a patient after it had allegedly goofed up with an USG report.

A patient named Susanta Bag who had earlier undergone a gallbladder operation at a private hospital in Alipore later went to the Apollo Clinic for a USG test. The report showed that the patient’s gallbladder existed. During the USG, the patient had told the sonologist that he had undergone a surgery earlier and his gallbladder was removed.

The clinic has, however, admitted their goof up calling it a “typographic” error. The WBCERC sought the written note of the sonologist which the clinic failed to provide. The Commission refused to admit it as a “typographic” error and said that despite the patient telling the sonologist that he had undergone a gallbladder surgery how the report can show the existence of gallbladder in the patient. The WBCERC has therefore asked the clinic to pay the compensation.

The WBCERC also heard a few other cases but in the most of which the patients’ family members were urged to go to the West Bengal Medical Council as the issues were related to the concerned doctors.