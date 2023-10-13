Financial irregularity: HC orders CID probe against principal

Kolkata: Calcutta High Court on Thursday ordered a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probe against the principal of Jogesh Chandra Chaudhuri Law College, Sunanda Goenka in connection with a case of Charu Market Police Station alleging financial irregularity, forgery and other illegal acts were committed by the members of the governing body.



The complaint was lodged by one of the governing body members at the Charu Market Police Station in 2018. Later the investigation was taken over by the Anti-Fraud Section of the Kolkata Police.

On Thursday at the hearing of a writ petition Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay mentioned that the Anti-Fraud Section failed to investigate the case properly. Later, Justice Gangopadhyay directed the state CID to take over and start a fresh probe.

After the order, the advocate representing the state suggested the names of two CID officials when asked by the Single Bench. The names of those officers are Atish Chatterjee, Officer-in-Charge of the CID’s Economic Offences Wing and Senior Superintendent of Police, CID, Anish Sarkar.

The court has accepted the names. Also, Justice Gangopadhyay directed the state to file a preliminary report by October 17 at 1 pm.