‘Financial irregularities’: CBI raids Srerampore MLA’s house

Kolkata: A CBI team on Saturday reportedly raided the residence of TMC MLA Dr. Sudipto Roy in North Kolkata in connection with its probe into alleged financial irregularities in the purchase of medical equipment at the state-run R G Kar Hospital.

The Srerampore MLA was not at home when sleuths arrived.

Reportedly, officers also visited his nursing home and inspected papers at his office. Roy earlier chaired R G Kar Hospital’s Rogi Kalyan Samity.

In September 2024, the CBI questioned him about a “larger conspiracy” in the rape-murder of a woman doctor, whose family alleged she discovered procurement irregularities.

Her body was found on August 9, 2024. A civic volunteer was arrested and sentenced to life.