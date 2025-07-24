‘Financial dispute ‘: 3 South Dinajpur labourers held hostage in Bihar

BALURGHAT: Three migrant workers from South Dinajpur district have allegedly been held hostage in Bihar following a financial dispute between contractors from West Bengal and Bihar.

The victims—Jyotin Singh, his son Raju Singh and their neighbour Sanjit Sarkar, all residents of Joypur under Gangarampur Police Station—had gone to Bihar for work based on arrangements made by local contractors.

According to the families, the men were sent by contractors Dhona Singh alias Lambu, Sikandar Raut of Kandighat and Biman of Court More (Banshihari). They claim the workers were given Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 in advance.

However, a man named Masood Mumshi Nyati, a contractor from Magurpara in Bihar’s Jamalpur, later called the families demanding Rs 2.5 lakh, alleging the workers took Rs 2 lakh in advance and would not be released unless the dues were cleared within 24 hours.

He reportedly threatened to kill and dispose of the bodies if the money was not paid.

The workers’ wives, Budhubala Singh and Srimachi Singh Sarkar, appealed for help, saying: “We cannot arrange such a huge amount.”

Two written complaints have been lodged at Gangarampur Police Station. SDPO Dipanjan Bhattacharya confirmed receiving them and assured swift action after investigation. Police sources said mobile call recordings support the ransom claim. Investigators are also probing the role of the Bengal-based contractors and discrepancies in the number of workers sent.

Dhona Singh denied wrongdoing, stating: “Let the police investigate — everything will be clear.”