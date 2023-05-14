Financial burden: CM questions relevance of Governors, Raj Bhavans in India in present times

Kolkata: At a time when a tussle between the Bengal government and the Raj Bhavan concerning the education sector has become apparent, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has questioned the relevance of Raj Bhavans and the position of Governors, in general, rueing that the states are having to bear the expenses while various Bills remain pending with the Governors for an indefinite time.



Banerjee has clarified that her statements do not apply only to Bengal but to all the states. She has said that her comments find relevance in the wake of the financial burden that state governments need to shoulder for the expenses of Raj Bhavan.

The state government had earlier accused former Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar of lavishly spending funds. It had rejected Raj Bhavan’s request seeking additional funds of Rs 53.5 lakh to meet everyday expenses. However, during the time of the incumbent governor C V Ananda Bose, Raj Bhavan sources said he takes particular care to see that Raj Bhavan funds are not spent lavishly. Even the amount spent to provide accommodation to the Governor’s relatives and friends who came from Kerala for his swearing-in ceremony was supposedly reimbursed from the Governor’s personal fund.

Banerjee has also remarked that Bills passed by the state Assemblies remain pending with the Governors.

Her comments come at a time when she has recently expressed disappointment over the Bengal Governor allegedly holding on to a Bill that was passed by the state Assembly, last year, and which seeks to replace the governor with the Chief Minister as Chancellor of state universities.

Banerjee has said that if the incumbent Governor has any objection to the Bill he can send it back to the Assembly and it will be passed it again.

The Chief Minister’s statement also finds relevance in the wake of several South Indian states raising a similar question. Recently, the Tamil Nadu government passed a resolution urging the Centre and President to fix a timeframe for Governors to approve Bills adopted by the House.

The Supreme Court of India recently sent a strong message that Governors should return Bills they do not agree to “as soon as possible” and not sit over them, making state Legislative Assemblies wait indefinitely.

In Bengal, the state government is also disappointed over Governor Bose’s recent

attempts to allegedly bypass the state’s Higher Education department and reach out to the vice-chancellors of state universities directly.

Banerjee has said that though the Governor’s position is a respectable one, it ought to be remembered that the universities are run by the state government.