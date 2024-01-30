Finance dept to switch to e-office mode

Kolkata: For ease of doing business, the Finance department will soon switch to the online mode for receiving files. The department will, however, accept files in manual mode in some



specific cases.

A department official said that the manual receipt of files is adversely affecting day to day works and preventing a speedy disposal. Hence, the additional chief secretary of the Finance department issued a memorandum directing that the department will no longer accept manual files.

Exceptions will be in case of files with DPRs, draft RFP /MoUs / agreements which are sent for approvals, files related to departmental proceedings, establishment matters which involve court cases and have court orders and petitions and files requiring old references, digitization of which is not possible. “The e-office system will facilitate faster and easier disposal of files,” the senior official said.