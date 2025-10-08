Finance dept seeks to engage advisors for PPP projects

Kolkata: The Finance department has issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) to empanel a pool of transaction advisors for Public Private Partnership (PPP) projects across sectors in Bengal.

“Transaction advisory services generally include financial, economic and legal analyses, environmental impact assessment, contract preparation, tender processing, engineering design or cost estimation, preparation of pre-feasibility and detailed project reports, and other assistance to take a PPP project from concept stage through bidding and award to execution and monitoring,” said a Nabanna official.

The identified sectors for empanelment include transport and logistics, energy, water and sanitation, communication, and social and commercial infrastructure.

The department plans to create a panel of 10–12 advisors for a two-year term, replacing the earlier panel that recently expired.

Applicants must be single entities—either a firm, company, or LLP—as consortiums will not be permitted.

The state government has been focusing on developing physical and social infrastructure through partnerships with the private sector under the PPP framework. To facilitate this, state and municipal agencies require advisory support for the identification, conceptualisation and implementation of such projects.

The notification clarifies that the Finance department reserves the right to cancel, terminate, modify, or change the selection process or requirements mentioned in the RFP at any time, without assigning any reason or notice, and without accepting any liability for the same.