Finance dept notifies interest rate of General Provident Fund

Kolkata: The state finance department has notified that the interest rate of General Provident Fund and



other similar funds will be at the rate of 7.1 per cent per annum during the ongoing financial year for the period from July 1, 2023 till September 30, 2023.

The funds concerned include General Provident Funds, Contributory Provident Fund, Provident Funds maintained under the West Bengal non-governmental educational institutions and

local authorities and any other Provident Fund maintained under the state account with the approval of the state government.

The department has directed for forwarding the resolution to all state government departments and published in Kolkata gazette.

The department has already authorised DPPG (Directorate of Pension, Provident Fund and Group Insurance) to act as the apex body for implementing NGIPF (non-governmental institutions provident funds) module and

monitoring of submission of employee wise PF register online by PF Deposit

Accounts Operators.