Finance dept mandates biometric attendance for all employees

Kolkata: The Finance department has mandated biometric attendance as the only valid attendance for all categories of employees under the department operating from Nabanna.

Physical attendance will be allowed exclusively to those employees who joined the department on promotion or transfer, to Group H (dealing with pay and service matters), Nabanna till their posting to cell/ branch and the reserve pool of stenographers.

Biometric attendance was introduced from May 2023. For uniformity, the manual registration of attendance of employees was done away with.

However, in the recent past, the department observed that a few employees are not recording their attendance through the biometric system and are registering their attendance manually in the register in their concerned cell/ groups /branch in the Finance department.

Moreover, employees joining the department by transfer or promotion, or otherwise, were found to be not incorporating themselves in the biometric system by providing biometric data, thus creating problems in the compilation of monthly attendance.

In an order issued from the Audit Branch of the department, it was reiterated that on the very day newly-joined employees are posted in groups/ cells/ branches of the Finance department in Nabanna, they should be incorporated in the biometric attendance registration system providing their data in Group H, Nabanna.

The outgoing employees (transferred on promotion or otherwise) were directed to inform about their release to Group H, Nabanna, for deletion of their record from the biometric attendance system.

Saumitra Biswas, senior software developer has been entrusted to deal with attendance matters in connection with the newly-joined employees and outgoing employees.