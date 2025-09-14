Finance dept directs priority vetting of demands under APAS

Kolkata: The state Finance department has directed the state government departments that will execute work in connection with Amader Para Amader Samadhan (APAS) project to vet the finalised demands on a priority basis. Amader Para Amader Samadhan has been introduced as a flagship scheme from the beginning of August in order to expand participatory governance in the development of the grassroots infrastructure of the state.

The state government will be holding camps for public interactions, including meetings, booth level discussions till November 3, excluding Sundays and all public holidays, as well as the festival holidays. The state has already issued guidelines for works that can be taken up under Amader Para Amader Samadhan which include construction or renovation of underground drains to address waterlogging , sewage , to ensure basic access to safe drinking water, street lighting, community toilets, upgrading ICDS centres, primary schools, revival and protection of traditional waterbodies for ecological and community benefit, garbage management, enhancing shared civic spaces for community meetings, minor renovations of market, basic transit related infrastructure to improve last mile connectivity, affordable community wellness infrastructure, road repair etc. As per guidelines, administrative review and project finalisation of prioritised schemes will take place by November 15. The on-grounding & completion of schemes that have come through APAS meetings should be completed by January 15, 2026. The local administration will undertake an exercise whereby, on average, 3 polling booths will be clustered for holding one Amader Para Amader Samadhan camp. The total number of camps to be organised in the state under the campaign will be approximately 27,000.