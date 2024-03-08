Finale of centenary celebration of ‘Dakshin Kalikata Sevasram’ today

Kolkata: The finale of the centenary celebration of Dakshin Kalikata Sevasram, the Boys’ Home founded by Deshbandhu Chittaranjan Das and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, will take place on March 9 at 10.30 am at the Sevasram premises. Justice Aniruddha Bose, Judge, Supreme Court, will be the chief guest. Swami Kamalasthananda, Principal, Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College, Rahara, will be the distinguished guest of the day. Dakshin Kalikata Sevasram is among the oldest and continuously-run boys’ homes, located on Sarat Bose Road, next to Ramakrishna Mission Seva Pratishthan (Shishumangal Hospital). It was founded in 1924 by Deshbandhu and Netaji. The Sevasram is celebrating its 101st year of continuous service to society on March 9 and 11.

In celebration of its centenary, it is conducting a six-month computer training project at its new campus on Mahesh Choudhury Lane.

On March 11, there will be cultural presentations by the children of the boys’ home, to mark the stepping into 101st year of the boys’ home. The chief guest will be Jayanta Mitra, Bar-at-Law, former Advocate General, West Bengal, and Prof Suranjan Das, vice-chancellor, Adamas University, will be the distinguished guest. Swami Naityakamananda, Secretary, RKM Seva Pratisthan will be the guest of honour.