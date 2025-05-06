Final electoral roll of Kaliganj Constituency published

Kolkata: The total number of electors in Kaliganj Assembly Constituency in Nadia stands at 2,52,670 with 1,30,363 males and 1,22,303 female electors as per the final electoral roll of the constituency that has been published following special summary revision. There are 2,382 disabled voters and 4 transgenders.

According to Manoj Kumar Agarwal, Chief Electoral Officer of Bengal, the number of polling stations has been rationalised to 309, improving accessibility and enabling a more convenient voting experience for all citizens.

“The EPIC coverage is at 100 per cent, a testament to the effort towards achieving a pure electoral roll,” he added.

According to Agarwal, the entire revision process was carried out strictly in accordance with the guidelines of the Election Commission of India (ECI), adhering to all relevant Acts and Rules.

“Participatory steps, such as providing the lists of claims and objections as well as sharing the draft and final electoral rolls with political parties were diligently followed,” said Agarwal.

Arun Prasad, DEO (District Election Officer) handed over copies of the final electoral roll to the representatives of the recognised political parties on Monday.