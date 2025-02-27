Final annual HS exams from March 3

Kolkata: The Higher Secondary (HS) examinations for 2025 are set to commence on March 3, with approximately 5.09 lakh candidates scheduled to appear.

However, a significant decline has been recorded in the number of students progressing from Class XI to the final board exams. While 564,000 students registered for Class XI in 2023, nearly 55,000 (9.75%) have opted out of the HS examinations. Furthermore, last year, 790,000 students sat for the HS examinations but this year’s figures have decreased significantly by 2,81,000. The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has attributed this reduction to the lower number of students who qualified in the Madhyamik 2023, where 565,428 students achieved passing grades.

WBCHSE president Chiranjib Bhattacharya explained: “Every year, between 50,000 and 1 lakh students who clear Madhyamik and 10 per cent of the Class XI registered candidates do not appear for HS. Many of them seek vocational education or migrate for employment.”

Of the total examinees, 2.30 lakh are male (45.32%) and 2.77 lakh are female (54.68%), a marginal change from last year’s 56.52 per cent female and 43.48 per cent male ratio. This year’s examination will mark the final HS exam conducted under the annual system. The WBCHSE has implemented a series of measures to ensure the integrity and smooth conduct of the examinations. An additional security feature has been introduced, although specific details have not been disclosed for security reasons. A total of 2,089 centres have been equipped with metal detectors. CCTV cameras will monitor entry gates and confidential rooms storing sealed question paper packets. The number of sensitive venues has been reduced from 176 in 2024 to 136 this year. “If any student is found in possession of a mobile phone or any other electronic device, their enrolment will be cancelled, and they will not be permitted to appear for the remaining papers,” Bhattacharya stated. Exams will begin at 10 am and conclude at 1:15 pm for most subjects. Students must report to their exam centres by 9 am. Question papers will be opened in front of examinees by the invigilators at 9:55 am.

This year, HS question papers have been prepared for 62 subjects, including new additions such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Science. However, these subjects have seen minimal uptake, with only 30 students opting for AI and just 9 for Data Science.

A central help desk (033-23370792 / 23379661) has been established to provide student assistance. Emergency contact details for WBCHSE officials have also been provided for urgent queries.