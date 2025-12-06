Fin Min ‘lied in Parl’ on Bengal’s dues, claims of ‘industry exodus’: TMC

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs on Friday flayed Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman for “peddling falsehoods” about industries leaving Bengal, pointing out that registered companies in the state have nearly doubled since 2011.

The party also accused the Centre of defying a court order by withholding MGNREGA dues and questioned why it has still not released a white paper on Bengal’s pending funds.

“Rs 52,000 crores of Bengal’s MGNREGA funds have been blocked by BJP. Instead of reading court’s order, Union Finance Minister lied on the floor of the House. This is nothing but contempt of court,” said TMC leader Sagarika Ghose.

Alleging that Sitharaman ‘lied in Parliament’ about “industries leaving Bengal”, TMC leaders claimed that in reality, the number of companies with registered offices in Bengal has nearly doubled, from 1,37,156 (2011) to 2,50,343 (2025). In just six years till July 31 this year, 44,040 new companies were incorporated in Bengal.

In a post on X, Trinamool wrote: “Imagine the Finance Minister of India, a constitutional office-bearer, lying through her teeth on the floor of Parliament. If the Modi Govt. truly “drove Bengal’s development,” as she theatrically claims, then let them accept Shri @abhishekaitc’s challenge. RELEASE WHITE PAPER detailing every rupee allocated to Bengal since their humiliating 2021 defeat. But they won’t. Because they can’t.

Because the truth is politically lethal. The BJP Govt. at the Centre, fuelled by spite and vendetta, has CHOKED BENGAL OF ₹1,96,277.43 CRORE under Central schemes.”

TMC alleged that Rs 43,014.76 crore dues under MGNREGA were not given to poor workers, while Rs 24,275 crore was blocked from rural homeless families waiting for Awas Yojana (Grameen). Rs 2,724.11 crore was denied for rural connectivity under Gram Sadak Yojana and Rs 2,524.99 crore were withheld from the Jal Jeevan Mission, Trinamool claimed.

Giving some statistics on industrial growth, Trinamool wrote on X: “Companies with registered offices in Bengal have nearly doubled, from 1,37,156 (2011) to 2,50,343 (2025). In just six years (till 31.07.2025), 44,040 new companies were incorporated in Bengal.”

“Why is Nirmala Sitharaman lying? Despite SC’s order, she is saying there is no ‘transparency’ while justifying blocking of Bengal’s MGNREGA funds. This is an attack on Federalism and we condemn it,” TMC’s Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen said.

“Our MP Satabdi Roy was not allowed to finish the issue she was raising in connection with the mistreatment of Bengali migrants in BJP-ruled states,” TMC MP Mahua Moitra added.

“Despite Court’s order, Bangla-Birodhi BJP is not releasing Bengal’s MGNREGA funds. Moreover, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman lied in Parliament yesterday,” TMC MP Nadimul Haque said.