Filmmaker Ritwik Ghatak’s son Ritaban in medical care for 10 yrs

: Just a few days ago, actor Parambrata Chatterjee became the subject of memes, facing brutal trolling for marrying Piya Chakraborty, ex-wife of singer Anupam Roy.

However, everything changed when he shared a photo on Instagram recently from the hospital with his maternal uncle Ritaban Ghatak, son of master filmmaker Ritwik Ghatak. In that moment, Parambrata went from meme material to a hero once again.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Kahaani’ actor wrote about his customary meet with his uncle, a tradition he upholds every Durga Puja, Christmas, and New Year. Sharing a set of photos, Parambrata mentioned how Ritaban, also a filmmaker, has been under medical care at the Psychiatry ward of SSKM Hospital in Kolkata for the past 10 years.

He also informed that the Mamata Banerjee government is taking care of his uncle’s well-being apart from the family. He also shared photographs of those who take care of Ritaban at the hospital.

“This is my mama… Ritaban Ghatak, son of the late filmmaker Ritwik Ghatak, whom the world celebrates as a genius filmmaker. He has been under medical care (for multiple conditions) for the past almost ten years now… The state government and our family jointly take care of his well-being,” Parambrata, the grandnephew of the ‘Meghe Dhaka Tara’ filmmaker posted.

In fact, the maverick Ghatak was also admitted to a mental hospital when he was 69. In an interview, his wife, Surama Ghatak said how he was also given the shock therapy once.