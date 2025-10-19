Filmmaker Goutam Ghose’s wife Neelanjana Ghose passes away; CM expressed profound grief

KOLKATA: ‘Dekha’, ‘Abar Aranye’, ‘Yatra’, ‘Kaalbela’, ‘Moner Manush’, ‘Shankhachil’, and ‘Raahgir’ or ‘Parikrama’ — if you are a true movie enthusiast, you would know that all these films were directed by Goutam Ghose. Most of these works received national and international acclaim, earning him numerous individual accolades as well.

But do you know who the costume designer was on these films? Neelanjana Ghose. The name may not ring a bell to many. To the world, she was popularly known as Ghose’s wife. But Ghose and the cast and crew of his films knew what she brought to the world of lights, camera and action.

She was the costume designer on almost all of Ghose’s films and also his ‘quiet pillar of strength’. On Saturday, around 5 am, Neelanjana breathed her last in Kolkata. She was 70 and is survived by Ghose and her two children, Anandi and Ishaan. In fact, till Friday, everything was alright at the Ghose household. She did her usual chores and also worked with her colleagues on kantha stitch, a craft she is a master at. Later in the evening, she had chest pain and was rushed to a private hospital. She had aneurysm and later suffered an internal haemorrhage.

Ghose, who married Neelanjana in 1978, knew she was his “loudest cheerleader” but also the “quietest.” “I don’t know what to do without her. I was so dependent on her,” said a choked Ghose.

CM Mamata Banerjee expressed profound grief over her sudden demise. Recalling her personal connection, the CM wrote on social media, “I shared a personal bond with her, and I feel deeply disturbed. We all knew how beautiful her kantha embroidery work was. Those memories come flooding back. I have no words to console Goutamda. Yet, I would urge him to keep calm and continue his work... he must do so in her memory.”

Tollywood celebs, including Mamata Shankar, Rituparna Sengupta and Chaiti Ghosal, paid their tribute to the ace designer.