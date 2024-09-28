Film on RG Kar: TMCP suspends 2 members

Kolkata: Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) on Friday suspended Prantik Chakraborty from the post of vice-president and Rajanya Haldar from the post of vice-president of Jadavpur-Diamond Harbour District TMCP.

In an issued statement, the party said: “West Bengal Trinamool Chhatra Parishad hereby suspends Prantik Chakraborty from the post of Vice-President of West Bengal Trinamool Chhatra Parishad and Rajanya Haldar from the post of Vice-President of Jadavpur-Diamond Harbour District Trinamool Chhatra Parishad for anti-party activities with immediate effect. The decision shall remain in force until the disciplinary committee of the party reaches any final decision regarding them”.

Sources said the decision came in the wake of the short film on the RG Kar incident where Rajanya is playing the lead role. The film is directed by Prantik. TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said the party does not approve of this film and has no connection with it. He said the party only demands justice for the victim and does not support the idea of using such a sensitive issue for publicity.

He clarified that neither did the party give any permission nor knew anything about it.