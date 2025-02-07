Film institute: State inks MoU with Whistling Woods

Kolkata: The Information Technology and Electronics (IT&E) department on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Whistling Woods International Limited, represented by actor Chaitanya Chinchlikar, for setting up a world-class film training institute.

The signing took place during the sectoral session of the Bengal Global Business Summit 2025 which featured a dedicated session on the IT and ITeS sector, highlighting the transformative potential of IT and electronics in Bengal.

Whistling Woods, promoted by noted Indian filmmaker Subhas Ghai, will teach creative and technical aspects of filmmaking to make students industry-ready.

Babul Supriyo, minister-in-charge of the IT&E department, highlighted the presence of robust educational institutions that enable access to a talented workforce. He emphasized the proactive initiative of Bengal and stressed the importance of building trust to attract investments.

He also announced the inauguration of three data centres and a Center of Excellence (CoE) in Bengal by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during the valedictory session.

The session commenced with a welcome address by Rajeev Kumar, additional chief secretary of the IT & E department who highlighted the state’s investments in the IT ecosystem, including the investment in the Data Center in Siliguri.

An AV film titled ‘IT in Bengal’ showcased the state’s achievements and future developments in the IT sector. The spotlight session celebrated the success of the NASSCOM 10000 startup warehouse in Kolkata.