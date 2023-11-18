‘Film Festival of Five Continents’ to woo city cinephiles ahead of KIFF

Kolkata: Just as the city is gearing up for the Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) next month, a ‘Film Festival of Five Continents’ is all set to woo the city cinephiles, starting this weekend, with its collection of a wide range of international cinema.



The festival, organised by Forum for Film Studies and Allied Arts, led by eminent Indian auteur Goutam Ghose, will kick-off from November 19 at Gyan Manch auditorium and will screen three movies daily at 3pm, 5pm and 7pm. The films have been selected from countries such as Chile, Venezuela, Mexico, Argentina, Bangladesh, Germany, Brazil, Argentina, Denmark, Norway, Poland, USA and India. It will continue till November 23.

At a time when the world is witnessing global conflicts with countries clashing with each other for area dominance, with the latest example being that of Israel and Palestine, alongside the already ongoing Russia and Ukraine, the film festival of five continents will screen about 19 international films that will highlight plight of the human race in the face of conflict and violence.

The festival will open with the film ‘I’m Not River Jhelum’ directed by Prabhash Chandra who is scheduled to remain present on the opening day. The film shows glimpses of the life of its young protagonist Afeefa living in Kashmir. On the one hand, the film explores the suffocation and trauma experienced by Afeefa in her personal life and, on the other hand, the film evokes the atmosphere of perpetual uncertainty and violence in the milieu. In following the life of Afeefa, the film traces her growing understanding of the forces at play in Kashmir.

The Chilean film ‘The Burning Book’ by Tatiana Gaviola scheduled to be screened on November 21 is based on true events. During a street protest against the Pinochet dictatorship, a group of protesters began to confront state forces. Among them was the photographer Rojas de Negri. They were soon intercepted by a military patrol. Most managed to escape, except Quintana and Rojas de Negri, who weren’t as lucky. The military covered the detainees with gasoline and set them on fire. As they were in flames, both of them were wrapped in blankets and thrown into a ditch, assuming they would die.

Meanwhile, the closing film ‘Glossary of Non-Human Love (Na Manush Premer Kothamala)’ by Ashish Avikunthak, talks of a parallel universe in our own space-time continuum where humanity has been overrun by artificial intelligence. The machines are better, faster and more efficient at everything, outstripping their makers. However, one aspect of humanity escapes them: love. Their guidebook attempts to capture the phenomenon in 64 terms, including jealousy, regret and ardour.