Filling vacant posts, holding convocation top priorities: New JU vice-chancellor

Kolkata: Newly-appointed Jadavpur University (JU) vice-chancellor (V-C) Chiranjib Bhattacharya said his immediate priorities would be to fill vacant administrative posts and ensure that the university’s annual convocation in December is conducted smoothly.

Bhattacharya, who also serves as president of the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE), formally assumed charge on Monday morning, bringing an end to a two-and-a-half-year phase during which JU had no permanent head.

“In the absence of a regular V-C, key posts such as registrar, finance officer and dean of students have remained vacant for too long. Filling these positions through proper procedures will be our top priority,” Bhattacharya said. He added that recruitment across teaching and non-teaching categories would also be expedited to address what he described as a “serious manpower shortage”.

JU has been without a permanent V-C since the retirement of Suranjan Das in May 2023. While three interim V-Cs held charge briefly, the post had remained vacant since March this year.

The university’s convocation is scheduled for December 24, which also marks JU’s Foundation Day. “We will hold the convocation with the Chancellor’s approval and ensure that it takes place smoothly,” Bhattacharya said. According to officials, there will be no special convocation this year to confer honorary D.Litt. or D.Sc. degrees—only the annual convocation for students will be held.

JU’s campus security has been under scrutiny following the death of a student in a ragging incident in August 2023 and another student’s death on campus in September this year. Recently, the state government sanctioned funds for the installation of CCTV cameras across the campus. Asked about such measures, Bhattacharya said: “We will review the relevant court orders and take appropriate steps accordingly.”

He added: “The university has its own unique culture and identity, and I believe all stakeholders here are responsible and mature individuals who understand what should and should not be done.”

Bhattacharya also spoke in favour of holding student council elections. “I personally believe elections should be held. Since this requires government permission, I will take up the matter with the authorities soon,” he said.

A professor of chemical engineering, Bhattacharya has earlier served as registrar, dean of engineering and pro-vice-chancellor. He will continue to serve as WBCHSE president alongside his new role at JU.