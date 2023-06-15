Filling gaps: Step taken to develop students’ interest in studies post summer break

The state Education department has come up with a special intervention to arouse the students’ interest in studies at the primary level with schools reopening after a gap of almost 45 days of summer vacation on Thursday.

“For the first one week, we will be hosting “Reading and Numerative Festival” during which students will be told stories, made to read and make stories on their own, shown different types of pictures for identification, among other things. They will be assigned the task of doing easy numerical calculations and sums will be taught in a funny manner. This will help them to shed off any sort of shyness as we will be starting with the academic syllabus,”a senior official of the department associated with the state Primary Board said.

The last period of Saturdays will be dedicated to Ananda Parishar in which students can pursue activities as per their wish that includes reading, recitation, drawing, quiz, among other things. “There will be no time limit for Ananda Parishar and schools will organise the same as long as the students enjoy doing such activities,” the official said.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has directed the teaching and non-teaching staff of schools to make suitable arrangements for extra classes to make up for the loss due to early closure of schools due to intense heat. “One solution for all the schools will be a difficult proposition. Some schools may arrange extra classes in the morning while others in the late afternoon. So, we have left it upon the school authorities to decide on how classes may be held to compensate for the loss in academics,”Ramanuj Ganguly, president of WBBSE said.

According to sources in the Education department, on Saturday the schools have half day and some of them are planning to have full day school on that day. The WBBSE has further directed for maintaining punctuality and had stated that no staff shall leave the premises without the permission of the head of institutions. The tiffin time will be utilised for eating and in the interest of students and schools , as per directions of the respective institutional heads,. There is a tendency among a section of teachers to go outside school during tiffin break.

The schools have also been asked to take up awareness related to dengue and take measures to make school premises clean with the monsoon to set in soon.