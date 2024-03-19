Fill all vacancies in Public Service Commission, HC directs state

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed the state to fill all the vacancies related to the Public Service Commission (PSC) and questioned as to why the appointments were not made for a prolonged period.



The matter regarding the vacancies were being heard by Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya. The Advocate General on Tuesday submitted the state has appointed chairman for the commission, who has taken charge.

With regards to the vacancies, Chief Justice Sivagnanam observed that several candidates across the state who seek for public appointment have been troubled on account of non-filling of the vacancies in PSC at appropriate time.

“The state should endeavour to start the process of selecting the best candidates and fill up all vacancies in the PSC,” Chief Justice Sivagnanam observed.

It was further directed that the state should take into consideration certain observations made by the Supreme Court with regards to the kind of people who can be appointed to the PSC.

The matter will be next heard on May 7 and the state has been asked to also file an action taken report as to how the matter is progressing.

The state government recently appointed retired IAS Mahua Banerjee as the new chairman of the PSC. She was appointed by Governor C V Ananda Bose on the recommendation of the state government.

The post had remained vacant for a long time. The appointment order was given quickly after the matter of appointment was taken up in the Court.