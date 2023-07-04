Filing poll papers from Saudi: Nomination cancelled, SEC tells HC

Kolkata: The State Election Commission (SEC) on Tuesday submitted in Calcutta High Court that after investigation, they have cancelled the nomination of a Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate who had filed nomination for the Panchayat election while not being present in the country during the nomination paper filing period.



It was alleged that he filed his nomination from Saudi Arabia.

Justice Amrita Sinha was hearing the matter. Justice Sinha observed that this incident should be investigated as the role of Returning Officer is also questionable, however, according to media reports it was not mentioned by which agency.

She also directed for all the documents including CCTV footage to be preserved. The case will be next heard on July 19.

The nomination of Mohiruddin Gazi from Kumarjol in North 24-Parganas was cancelled after it was found that he was not in the country during the filing of nomination papers.

A CPI(M) candidate had filed a petition in the Calcutta High Court alleging that Gazi’s nomination papers were filed while he was in Saudi Arabia.