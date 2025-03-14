File report on steps taken for students’ security: HC to Jogesh Chandra College administration

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has directed the administration of the Jogesh Chandra Chaudhuri Law College to file an affidavit disclosing the steps already taken and proposed to be taken for the safety and security of the students of the college while the state has also been directed to file a

report in this regard.

The bench of Justice Biswajit Basu gave the order in the case where a student of the college alleged that on March 12, in spite of refusal, some outsiders, on the pretext of celebrating Holi, put permanent colours on her and other students in front of the college gate. They were also harassed by the said outsiders. The police, although present at the college gate, allegedly didn’t take any steps.

The officer in-charge of Charu Market Police Station, who was present in court, submitted through his counsel that no complaint regarding the alleged incident was reported to the police.

The court directed the OC to adhere to the earlier order of the court directing police to ensure safety and security of the students and restrict the entry of outsiders in the college campus.

Counsel for the Law College submitted that the law college administration is proposing to take some more measures for the safety and security of the students and to block the entry of outsiders in the campus.