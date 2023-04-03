File report on Shibpur violence: HC

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Monday directed the state government to file a report on the Howrah’s Shibpur violence that had occured during and after the Ram Navami procession which was held on March 30.



The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari had earlier filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) and sought National Investigation Agency (NIA) be allowed to probe into the allegations that bombs were hurled during the violence. Adhikari had also sought for deployment of Central Forces in the area.

The Advocate General stated in court that the Shibpur situation is under control. The case was being heard by the Division Bench composed of Acting Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam and Hiranmay Bhattacharyya. Acting Chief Justice Sivagnanam directed the state government to submit a report with regards to the issue on April 5. The government has also been directed to submit CCTV and video footage related to the violent incidents.

Apart from this the court also directed the police to ensure that the locality people are not affected, and school-going children as well as businesses are safeguarded.

Prohibitory orders are in force in West Bengal’s Hooghly district, where clashes broke out between two groups during a Ram Navami procession, police said on Monday. Internet services have also been suspended in some parts of the district till 10 pm on Monday, they said.

Two Ram Navami processions were organised in the Rishra police station area, and the second one came under attack near Wellington Jute Mill More on GT Road around 6.15 pm on Sunday, police said.

A few police personnel were injured in the violence, they said.