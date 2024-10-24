‘File report on removal of temporary home guard’

Kolkata: A vacation bench of Calcutta High Court has directed the state to submit a report in connection with the removal of a temporary home guard from his job after he posted a song video on social media in protest against the rape and murder of the junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College & Hospital.

The matter was taken up for hearing at the bench of Justice Kausik Chanda. The petitioner Kashinath Panda, who was working as a temporary home guard under the Barrackpore Police Commissionerate, was allegedly removed from his job following his social media post in protest against the RG Kar incident. The order of his removal read that the Commissioner of Police, Barrackpore has been pleased to pass an order that Kashinath Panda of Belghoria PS is “demobilised”. According to Panda, he was removed on October 10 without any reason being given to him for such an action against him. He alleged that ever since he made the social media post, he was getting threats. He allegedly was being harassed in several ways, including mental torture, by the police’s higher authorities. Panda was allegedly being forced to remove the post. On his refusal to do so, he was allegedly interrogated in phases from the first week of October till he was removed from his job. He said his freedom of expression was being infringed upon. Barrackpore Police Commissionerate sources, however, said he was removed from the job on grounds of dereliction of duty.

Panda’s counsel submitted that even his attendance in the register was removed with whitener. It was prayed that he be reinstated. The state’s counsel submitted that he was not a home guard but a temporary one and hence the court may consider if the writ petition was at all maintainable. The court has directed the state to file a report on the matter.