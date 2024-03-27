‘File report on licences issued with regard to flame or open kitchen’

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the Fire and Emergency Services to file a report with regard to licences issued by them for continuing with flame or open kitchen at 44 Strand Road.

The petitioner claimed that a sweetmeat shop and an open kitchen used to manufacture sweets was being run from premises number 44 Strand Road. It was submitted that the kitchen does not have any licence from the fire and emergency services. It was claimed that fire had broken out at the structure in April last year and that the building was declared a condemned building by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC). It was claimed that there is a huge risk if the open fire is permitted to be used for manufacturing sweets there. The shop owner refused the allegations made. They were asked to submit the details of all the licences and permission obtained. The advocate representing Director General Fire and Emergency Services was asked to submit a report in the form of an affidavit with details on fire licences and no objection certificates issued by them for continuing with the open kitchen.

Earlier, the court had directed the chief engineer, SWM (Solid Waste Management), to devise a policy by which the footpath in and around Burrabazar area can be left free for the pedestrian. It was with regards to encroachment of footpath by a sweet shop in the area.

It was alleged that the petitioner keeps a 2-feet chowki (wooden stool) outside the shop to display the sweets during a certain duration which is causing distress to the public as well as the other tenants.