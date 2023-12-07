File report on illegal construction: Calcutta HC

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the wetland authority to file a report regarding an illegal and unauthorised construction over wetland in area under the Narendrapur Police Station.

Justice Amrita Sinha directed the authority to file a report on the measures taken by them to stop, undo and prevent unauthorised development projects in the wetland area. The report should also mention the action plan taken to implement and monitor activities specified. Justice Sinha reportedly observed that while Kolkata cannot breathe, such constructions are taking place on wetlands.

The proceedings to deal with unauthorised construction has been asked to be concluded within 12 weeks in accordance with law and the Single Bench has directed the wetland authority to submit the report on December 20.