File report in connection with death of pregnant elephant, says High Court

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed the state Forest department to file a report in connection with a plea on the death of a pregnant elephant during the translocation process.



The Division Bench of Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya were hearing the concerns raised by an advocate, who reportedly claimed to be an eyewitness.

The petitioner alleged that the forest authorities were not following the standard operating procedure while transporting wildlife.

The government counsel submitted that the elephant was a rogue one and had killed at least five people in fits of rage. It was because of this that the elephant was considered for relocation.

Furthermore, it was submitted that the elephant exhibited traits of being solitary and aggressive. It was also submitted that to ascertain the gender of the elephant, a medical examination was required.

“In order to consider the relief which the petitioner would be entitled to, it is necessary that a detailed report be filed by the fourth respondent, with regard to the allegations made in the petition. Upon filing such a report in the form of an affidavit, the court will consider the further order to be passed in the matter,” the Court reportedly directed.

A rogue elephant had died while being translocated to Junglemahal Zoological Park in Jhargram for treatment. “There have been clear signs of mental imbalance of the elephant as it would often chase human beings and there have been instances when after killing, it had dragged the body to 20-30 metres from the point of attack. We tranquillised the animal so that it can be translocated to another place to check whether there is a change in its behaviour. But unfortunately, it died on the way, “ Debal Roy, state Chief Wildlife Warden had said earlier.