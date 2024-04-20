File fresh report, says High Court

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court recently directed the secretary of the State Transport Authority to file a fresh report with regards to the allegation that several buses are plying without permit through Kolkata Central Business District, Esplanade, Central Bus Terminus and area approaching Howrah Bridge.



In a report submitted by the STA secretary, it was mentioned that following the direction of the Court, 86 cases have been lodged and 74 show-cause notices have been issued. In the annexure to the report, details of 12 cases where fine has been imposed was stated. Dissatisfied with the report, the Division Bench of Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam opined: “It is unclear as to what final orders have been passed in terms of other show cause notices.”

An advocate representing another applicant submitted that his clients are inter-state operators with valid permits issued by the neighbouring state. It was claimed that though there was no violation, the permit holders were allegedly harassed by the police as well as transport department authorities. The Court stressed that during the inspection or verification of the vehicles, there should not be any undue harassment caused to the travelling public. The Bench stated if a surprise inspection is to be conducted at a specific route from the data available with the department of vehicle numbers which has been granted permits can be obtained. Accordingly verification can be conducted and it can be ensured that the travelling public is not harassed.