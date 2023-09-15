File download plaint: HC tells cops not to summon ED officials

Kolkata: Calcutta High Court on Thursday verbally suggested Kolkata Police not to summon Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials regarding the case related to the 16 Excel file download.



The court also told ED to produce the list of assets of Leaps and Bounds, a private company, from the date of its inception and the list of assets of its chief executive officer (CEO) and directors.

On Thursday ED moved the Single Bench of Justice Amrita Sinha seeking intervention. ED lawyer reportedly claimed that Kolkata Police on the pretext of asking questions were harassing ED officials.

When Justice Sinha asked the lawyer representing police about why ED officials are getting summons, he reportedly said that it is not necessary to reply to the e-mails sent. It is learnt that after hearing this Justice Sinha asked whether the hard disk of the computer in which the files were downloaded was seized or not.

When the Kolkata Police lawyer stated that the computer was not seized, Justice Sinha asked then on which basis it was apprehended that ED official downloaded the files with wrong intention. Later she suggested the police not to ask for the appearance of any ED official.

The court in regards to Leaps and Bounds firm stated that a report filed by the investigating agencies as part of their probe in the case mentions the alleged involvement of several actors in the film industry.

Justice Sinha also directed that the names and list of assets of the members of the film industry who are under the scanner of the investigating agencies be submitted before the court on the adjourned date.

Justice Sinha also stayed the orders of a CBI court at Alipore here, passed on August 21 and September 1, with regard to an investigation into a complaint by one of the accused - Kuntal Ghosh, until further orders of this court.