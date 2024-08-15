File affidavit in ‘sexual abuse’ case in city: HC tells state

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday asked the state to file an affidavit-in-opposition in a case where a victim of “sexual abuse” alleged that police in collusion with the accused has tampered with her complaint, helped accused to get bail, and failed to assign a lady police officer for the probe.



The Bench of Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj was hearing the petition where the petitioner (victim) alleged that she went to Lake Police Station to file a complaint but was made to sit for long hours and pressured to withdraw the case. Thereafter, a complaint was registered under Sections 74/75/76/79/115/351 of the BNS, 2023.

Her counsel submitted that on the very next day, the police visited her residence and seized ‘torn wearing apparels’ and other articles from the crime spot and prepared the seizure list. However, the police allegedly refused to accept the CCTV footage of entry and exit in the premises by the accused.

The counsel submitted that though the investigating officer (IO) never suggested any medical examination, the petitioner herself went to MR Bangur Super Speciality Hospital for medical examination and such a medical certificate was handed over to the IO. Further, it was submitted that the IO was appointed by the OC of Lake P.S who neglected to assign a lady officer as the IO in this case. Furthermore, two police personnel allegedly tampered with the petitioner’s complaint.

The counsel prayed for the appointment of a superior lady police officer, holding the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Women Police attached with Kolkata Police HQ to undertake the probe in this case.

The counsel for the state disputed the allegations. The court asked the state to file an affidavit-in-opposition within five days from date. “Affidavit-in-reply, if any, be filed within two days thereafter.” The matter is next listed for August 23

The case dates to July 2024 wherein the victim was allegedly molested by the accused in front of her home but she managed to escape. The accused allegedly entered her house the next morning, barged into her room with a gun and sexually abused her.